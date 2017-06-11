Leelanau County Crews Find Body Of Missing Canoer in West Bay - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Leelanau County Crews Find Body Of Missing Canoer in West Bay

Posted: Updated:

A man was killed and another had to be pulled out of west Grand Traverse Bay.

Deputies say the two fell in when their canoe overturned in Leelanau County.

Deputies say Sunday night the two men were in their canoe when it flipped over.

One of the men was helped to shore by a witness, but the other man went under and could not be rescued in time.

That man's body has since been recovered.