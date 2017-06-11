Leelanau County Crews Find Body Of Missing Canoer in West Bay

A Michigan conservation officer has been honored for rescuing a 10-year-old boy who left his Upper Peninsula home in February.
A Michigan conservation officer has been honored for rescuing a 10-year-old boy who left his Upper Peninsula home in February.
Studies say that students fall behind every year in school because they don’t keep reading during summer break. The problem is called the summer slump and it’s cumulative. In order to keep kids from falling behind Traverse Area District Library is offering a summer reading club.
Studies say that students fall behind every year in school because they don’t keep reading during summer break. The problem is called the summer slump and it’s cumulative. In order to keep kids from falling behind Traverse Area District Library is offering a summer reading club.
We're following developing news out of Leelanau County where a dive team has found the body of a missing canoer.
We're following developing news out of Leelanau County where a dive team has found the body of a missing canoer.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan left thousands without power.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan left thousands without power.
Thousands of people across the country will mark the day by remembering the 49 lives lost when a gunman opened fire inside Orlando, Florida's Pulse nightclub.
Thousands of people across the country will mark the day by remembering the 49 lives lost when a gunman opened fire inside Orlando, Florida's Pulse nightclub.
Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony is putting the spotlight on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony is putting the spotlight on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Puerto Rico is sending a clear message to congress after the U.S. territory overwhelmingly voted in favor of statehood in a non-binding referendum.
Puerto Rico is sending a clear message to congress after the U.S. territory overwhelmingly voted in favor of statehood in a non-binding referendum.
Ford Motor Company is looking to reduce its workforce by offering buyout packages to thousands of salaried workers in North America and Asia.
Ford Motor Company is looking to reduce its workforce by offering buyout packages to thousands of salaried workers in North America and Asia.
We install smoke detectors and buy fire extinguishers to prepare for a possible house fire. But what do we do to minimize water damage?
We install smoke detectors and buy fire extinguishers to prepare for a possible house fire. But what do we do to minimize water damage?
Check your pantry; thousands of pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
Check your pantry; thousands of pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan left thousands without power.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan left thousands without power.
We're following developing news out of Leelanau County where a dive team has found the body of a missing canoer.
We're following developing news out of Leelanau County where a dive team has found the body of a missing canoer.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
Puerto Rico is sending a clear message to congress after the U.S. territory overwhelmingly voted in favor of statehood in a non-binding referendum.
Puerto Rico is sending a clear message to congress after the U.S. territory overwhelmingly voted in favor of statehood in a non-binding referendum.
Tickets to see Farner are going on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.
Tickets to see Farner are going on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
Check your pantry; thousands of pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
Check your pantry; thousands of pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
Ford Motor Company is looking to reduce its workforce by offering buyout packages to thousands of salaried workers in North America and Asia.
Ford Motor Company is looking to reduce its workforce by offering buyout packages to thousands of salaried workers in North America and Asia.