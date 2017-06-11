Developing: Leelanau County Crews Searching for Missing Boater in West Bay

We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.

We've learned a search is underway for a missing kayaker in West Bay in Elmwood Township.

Details are extremely limited.

The county Emergency Manager tells us the marine patrol division is on scene and the Coast Guard has confirmed they have a helicopter in the air searching.

Around 9:30 we learned search teams located the kayaker and a dive team is preparing for a recovery.

The call came in around 8:00 Sunday evening.

Stay with us on air and online was we work to learn more.