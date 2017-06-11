Developing: Leelanau County Crews Find Body Of Missing Boater in West Bay

We're following developing news out of Leelanau County where a dive team has found the body of a missing canoer.

Now, they're working to recover the body.

The canoer was last seen Sunday in West Grand Traverse Bay in Elmwood Township.

Leelanau County deputies say a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old went out canoeing, and the boat flipped over.

The 17-year-old was helped to shore by a witness but deputies say the 18-year-old went under water and drowned.

The search started around 8 Sunday night and about 9:30 we learned the canoer's body had been found.

