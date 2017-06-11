Power Outages Reported Across Northern Michigan

Sunday afternoon storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan.

Right now more than 6,000 Cloverland customers are without power in the Eastern Upper Peninsula.

Cloverland is also reporting that local phone services have been impacted.

More than 2,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Emmet and Cheboygan counties.

Currently, the estimated restoration time is listed as midnight.

We will keep you updated on all power outages throughout the night.