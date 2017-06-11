Many Enjoy Free Fishing Weekend On Lake Cadillac

It was the perfect weekend to grab a pole and head to the lake for some fishing and the best part, it was free.

This weekend was one of two, where the DNR allows anyone to fish without a licensee.

Sunday, Lake Cadillac was full of people taking full advantage.

Many were looking to catch some bass, walleye and pike.

For some families, this is a weekend to take their kids out to the lakes and let them try fishing for the first time and maybe get them hooked on the sport.

“Its good because some families can't afford the licenses. I know it’s not a lot, but a lot of low income families can’t afford it. It’s just the summer, a good time to spend with family,” says Alicia Skinner, fishing with kids.

Alicia says the best part of the day was seeing the reaction of her kids when they caught a fish.