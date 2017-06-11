Dive Teams Recover Body of Missing Boater in Crawford County

Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Department says they found the body of Mikel Stanley Sunday afternoon in Lake Margrethe.

The Sheriff's office says he dove off his boat Saturday afternoon and got separated from his boat in the waves and went under the water.

Dive teams and the Coast Guard searched for several hours Saturday before suspending the search.

Northern Michigan's News Leader will have continuing coverage on air and online.