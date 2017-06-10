Manistee Ford Hosts Annual Classic Car Show Fundraiser

Classic cars filled this parking lot Saturday at Manistee Ford for their 8th annual classic car show.

The car show raises money each year for breast cancer detection centers.

Registration fees for classic cars goes to detection centers.

Manistee Ford also donates $100 s for every new and used car sold throughout the month of June.

50/50 raffle and other prizes were given away during the show.

Manistee Ford says it's a fun event that's gives back to an important cause.

“There are people here that have driven 3 hours away just to come to this show just because of the fact that it's a benefit show. A lot of people come to it because of that, we don't do trophies and stuff like that because were not rating the cars, they are just coming out to donate and have a good time,” said General Manager Rob Pepera.

Close to 100 classic cars were at the dealership.