Cadillac Businesses Experience Back to the Bricks Rush

The Back to the Bricks weekend is also bringing a boost to local businesses.

The car show crowds filled downtown businesses throughout the day.

Business owners say they're thrilled to see the big crowds in town and extra visitors in their stores.

The Sweet Shop says many came in craving some cool sweet ice cream on a hot day.

“We just hear a lot of great things about Cadillac and the whole area as a whole. It’s a great place to visit and to have this event,” said Janeen Russell who owns The Sweet Shop.

Business owners say that Back to the Bricks is a jump start for the Cadillac economy and the summer season.