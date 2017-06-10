Back to the Bricks Begins in Cadillac

The weather perfect for classic cars and visitors as Back to the Bricks kicked off in Cadillac Saturday.

Back to the Bricks is one of the largest events in the Cadillac area.

This year more than 400 classic cars are on display.

Music and the smell of food flooded the park nearby.

A longtime volunteer for the event says this might be one of the best years yet.

“It has grown. I would say three times as much, we have more venders, more cars, more people who have come from different states, we are hoping to have more than 500 hundred,” said volunteer Carol Hiil.

The highlight of the weekend is Sunday as all the classic cars line Mitchell Street starting at 11:00 a.m.