Ludington Breaks World Record For A Great Cause

A world record broken in Ludington as hundreds of people make angels in the sand.

It was all for a great cause.

The goal was to break the Guinness World Record for the most people making sand angels and to raise money for cancer patients.

9&10's Taylor Jones was at Stearns Park in Ludington as the community put themselves into the record book.

“It’s just a perfect weekend for it, it's the beach and you’re doing something that is a good deed, at the same time, how does it get any better?” Says Kathy Hansen, participant.

One thousand, three hundred and eighty seven people at Stearns Park in Ludington, breaking the world record for most people making sand angels at one time.

“When the cannon goes, everyone makes their sand angel and it takes 30 seconds and were done,” says Bob Budreau, Spectrum Health Foundation chairman.

The past record was 342 people, overseas.

Guinness World Record officials were there and determined Ludington broke that record.

But this event was about more than the record.

“This is not just to do a record, it’s to build a fund that is going to be a sustaining fund for our cancer center and what we’re going to do is were going to have some grants that were going to provide people that need things such as they are going to drive to a cancer center to get chemo or radiation, we’re going to provide grants to them,” says Budreau.

The event raised money through sponsors and participant donations.

Many say they were thrilled to be involved in such a unique event that backs an important cause.

“I really like to support endeavors like this. I think it’s wonderful and I think Ludington has a real history of the town coming together for events like this. Last year it was the ice cream and this year it's the hospital for a really good cause, so I am really honored to be a part of it.