Woman Heads to Jail for Driving Under the Influence of Marijuana, Hitting Man In Grand Traverse Co.

In Grand Traverse County, a woman convicted of driving under the influence causing death has been sentenced.

Abby Miller was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but credited for 110 days.

She will also have 60 months of probation.

Court documents show back in December, Miller was driving under the influence of marijuana and crossed the center line, hitting Armond Worrell who later died. 