Michigan Democratic Party Fined Half a Million For Fundraising With Bingo Games

Michigan’s Democratic Party is stuck with a half a million dollar fine because of the way it was fundraising, using bingo games.

An investigation by the political party found poor record-keeping, excessive contributions and other issues.

Those findings were turned over to the federal agency.

Democrats ended the bingo games in 2014.

The civil fine is one of the largest levied by the Federal Election Commission.

Party chairman Brandon Dillon says "we have cooperated fully with the commission at each step of this process.”