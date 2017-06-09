Cadillac Kicks Off Back To The Bricks, Businesses Gear Up For Busy Weekend

Classic cars, free activities, and live music on the lake shore are just a few of things you can expect in Cadillac over the weekend.

Saturday morning, a car show like no other rolls into town.

Back to the Bricks kicks off a fun filled weekend.

With thousands of people flooding downtown, businesses are gearing up for what they call a crazy but exciting weekend.

9&10’s Whitney Amann has more on the event and what businesses have to say about it.

“It's just electric almost downtown, it's really fun,” said Mike Filkins, bar manager for Clam Lake Beer Co.

“Everybody comes out and everybody hangs out,” said Joy VanDrie, executive director for the Cadillac Visitors Bureau.

Summer months bring fun events throughout Northern Michigan and this weekend, Cadillac is gearing up for one of their biggest events.

“It is a busy community this weekend but there's a lot of fun things to do and it's free parking, free registration, free activities,” said VanDrie.

Back to the bricks is a favorite for many in Cadillac; from the live music by the water, activities for the kids, to the classic car show on Sunday that shuts down part of Mitchell Street.

“The cool thing about this event is people walk the whole entire area,” said VanDrie.

And businesses are preparing for the thousands of visitors that will come through the city.

“We have a blast every year doing it, it's always crazy; we really have gotten the chance to meet a lot of people from all over the state of Michigan and we're really looking forward to it,” said Filkins.

“It's going to be a family filled environment so lots of people getting out, enjoying the cars, enjoying the family atmosphere,” said Sarah Freed from Toy Town.

It's the largest car show in northwest Michigan and draws in car owners, steam train enthusiasts and families looking to feel the nostalgia.

“We're hoping that they'll come on in, check us out and their kids can check out we have lots of cars, old cars and things like that, trains, so there's a lot here that goes along with the theme for the weekend,” said Freed.

Many events kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. but there will be things to do all weekend long.

“Just come out, come out and check things out,” said VanDrie.

“Obviously we'll have a lot of customers downtown this weekend and we're really looking forward to downtown Cadillac benefiting from that,” said Filkins.

For a full list of events, click here.