Dozens of Guns, Drugs Found in Two Ogemaw County Homes

Almost 40 guns, prescription drugs, heroin and pounds of marijuana were discovered by several agencies in Ogemaw County.

The Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group says they searched two homes in Rose City after an undercover drug deal Thursday.

They found 32 long guns, seven handguns, prescription drugs, heroin and three and a half pounds of marijuana.

Police also seized cash and several vehicles.

Daniel Neeley was arrested and charged with four counts of dealing of oxycodone hydrochloride.