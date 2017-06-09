Bierderman Family Commits To Giving $1 Million To Northwestern Michigan College

State police are now investigating a former village treasurer after finding financial discrepancies.
The long wait is over. Timber Town 2.0 is now open in Mount Pleasant.
Heavy hearts in Clare this evening. With hundreds coming together to honor Amante Young.
Almost 40 guns, prescription drugs, heroin and pounds of marijuana were discovered by several agencies in Ogemaw County.
A time honored Naval Tradition, taking place at the Coast Guard Station Charlevoix.
This week a special $1,000,000 commitment from the Biederman family to Northwestern Michigan College was announced.
A seemingly forgotten Wexford County playground is getting some much-needed help, led by a mother and hundreds of supporters.
The community of Harrison is uniting this Sunday in support for a school board member and friend to many in Harrison.
With $3.7 million in federal grants, Pellston Regional Airport is making some much needed improvements..
The crumbling walls of a channel connecting a community to Lake Michigan just got a big influx of support. The Army Corps of Engineers approved more than $6 million in grant money to help save the channel in Onekama.
A Wexford County woman was charged with breaking into a home to steal things inside while the owner was home.
West Michigan police searched the home of a missing high school Spanish teacher and say her disappearance is now considered a possible homicide.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.
The federal contractor accused of leaking classified government information to an online news outlet has made her first appearance in court.
A new bill is being discussed to encourage out-of-state hunters to come to Michigan.
The Back to the Bricks car show is rolling into Cadillac Saturday.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
Comey's testimony was watched and analyzed across the nation. Those on both sides in Northern Michigan say it could change the face of politics.
