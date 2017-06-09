Harrison Hosts Fundraiser to Help Community Friend

The community of Harrison is uniting this Sunday in support of a school board member and friend to many in Harrison.

The fundraiser is for George Gallo. He went in for a routine heart surgery about a month ago; doctors ended up finding some complications that have kept him in critical condition in the ICU since then.

The fundraiser will include a variety of activities - like a silent auction, bouncy houses, and live entertainment, just to name a few.

All the money raised will go directly to George and his family to help cover medical expenses.

"George is so loved and very well known in town,” family friend of George, Ashley Green, said. “So it's important for them to just come out and show the family that they love them and show the family that they support them and that they have their back, because that's what small towns are all about. They got your back."

The fundraiser will be from 12 to 5 at the Lions Club fair grounds and anyone is welcome to join.