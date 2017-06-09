Timber Town 2.0 Opens In Mount Pleasant

The long wait is over.

Timber Town 2.0 is now open in Mount Pleasant.

The community has been raising money for the last three years to replace the original Timber Town, built in 1994.

Earlier this year, the city raised 156 thousand dollars through saving, fundraisers and donations, all to make this new playground happen.

Then this May, hundreds of community members put the entire play structure together in just five days.

Tons of families came to Timber Town 2.0 this afternoon, enjoying the new playground, ribbon cutting, food and smiling faces.

“It's exciting, I was involved in the original project and I have two daughters and they were young kids at that time and I just had a new grandson so now he can participate in the new project,” says Chris Bundy, director of parks and public places for the city of Mount Pleasant.

Project coordinators want to thank everyone who helped make this project happen over the last three years.