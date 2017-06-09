Manton Woman Faces Life in Prison For Giving Drugs To Man That Killed Him

In this update, a Manton woman could spend life in prison after admitting to giving a man the drugs that killed him.

Lucinda Crouse pleaded no contest to giving Matthew Pearson prescription drugs, including oxycodone and alprazolam, causing his death last May.

The Wexford County prosecutor says investigators found Pearson in the basement of a Manton home.

Crouse’s sentencing is set to happen next month.