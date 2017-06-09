Downtown Cadillac Prepares For Back To The Bricks Car Show

Classic cars will be the main event around Cadillac this weekend.

It’s the fourth annual Back To The Bricks.

This is one of Cadillac’s biggest events of the year.

There will be a classic car show featuring 400 of them, live entertainment, prizes and more throughout the weekend.

9&10’s Whitney Amann is live with a preview of some of the things you can do this weekend.

Right now it just looks like a regular Friday in Cadillac but starting Saturday morning it will be filled with visitors and cars for the Back To The Bricks event.

There will be things to do all weekend long throughout Cadillac.

There will be live bands and DJs right by the water, tons of food and drink vendors and activities for the kids.

You can also come downtown for a scavenger hunt in the stores for a chance to win weekend getaways and other prizes.

They are expecting thousands of people from all over Michigan and even some from Chicago and Ohio.

That is all a build up to Sunday’s big car show where they shut down a stretch of Mitchell Street in downtown Cadillac.

The event is expecting more than 400 cars for the classic car show.

And if you have yet to enter yours, it's not too late to register.

Everything kicks off Saturday morning at 10 but goes until Sunday at five.

So make sure you come out for all the fun.