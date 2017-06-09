American Legion Post Isabella Co., Home Depot Makes Crosses For Fallen Veterans

Veterans and volunteers gathered in an extraordinary effort to mark the graves of our nation’s fallen heroes.

At the Home Depot in Mount Pleasant with a lot of lumber, tools and elbow grease, the group assembled 288 wooden crosses.

American Legion Post in Isabella County has been placing crosses at graves in the Riverside Cemetery for more than 8 years now.

Thanks to quick work from the volunteers,the work was done in just a few hours.

“Everyone was just pumped up even associates in the store would stop back and help us we thought it was going to take 6-8 hours we even booked time for tomorrow and it went really quick in just three hours,” Richard Young, American Legion Post, 110 Commander said.

The money they saved thanks to the donation from Home Depot will go back into their funds to help more veterans.