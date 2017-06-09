Michigan Democratic Party Order to Pay Fines Over Bingo Fundraising Problems

Michigan's Democratic Party has to pay half a million dollars in fines because of problems tied to bingo fundraising.

The civil fine is one of the largest levied by the Federal Election Commission.

An investigation conducted by the political party found poor record-keeping, excessive contributions and other issues.

Those findings were turned over to the federal agency.

Democrats ended the bingo games in 2014.

Party Chairman Brandon Dillon says, "We have cooperated fully with the commission at each step of this process."