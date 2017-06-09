Former Cheboygan Friend of The Court Employee Pleads No Contest to Embezzlement

A former Friend Of The Court employee has pleaded no contest to taking money from Cheboygan music boosters.

Joanne Lockey Sarrault was arrested in April for embezzlement.

She is accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from the boosters.

Friday Sarrault pleaded no contest to larceny over $200, but less than a $1,000.

She has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Sarrault was a treasurer for the school's music boosters club.