Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Encourages Visitors to Check Out Shipwrecks Along Shoreline

Love shipwrecks and outdoor adventures?

You may want to consider planning a trip to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore this summer!

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is encouraging visitors to check out the shipwrecks along the shoreline.

According to a post on its Facebook page, shipwrecks can be viewed as you hike to the Au Sable Lighthouse, starting at the Hurricane River parking area.

On your hike, you’ll find pieces of ships like the Sitka and Gale Staples, which were wrecked in 1904 and 1918.

Some of the shipwrecks you’ll get a chance to see have been on the beaches for more than 113 years.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is reminding visitors that shipwrecks are protected. It is illegal for you to remove any of the items you find in the park.