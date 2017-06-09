BrewVine: Mackinaw Brewing Company in Traverse City

This week in BrewVine, we tour Mackinaw Brewing Company, a local favorite celebrating 20 years of craft brews and smoked meats in TC!

As a thank you to the community that has supported them, on Thursday, June 15, they'll be rolling back their prices to what they were in 1997: $3.50 for a pint and a buck a bone for ribs.

Whether you're a regular or you've never been, Mackinaw Brewing Company is a great spot to grab a steaming plate of q with your family, a cold brew with your buddies, kick back and stay awhile!