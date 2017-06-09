FDA Calls for Opana ER to be Pulled Due To "Public Health Consequences of Abuse"

The FDA wants a powerful opioid painkiller pulled off the market.

For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it's due to "the public health consequences of abuse."

An FDA market review prompted the decision.

It showed abusers have mostly been injecting Opana ER since it was reformulated in 2012, and that has led to several public health problems.

The CDC says the U.S. is in the midst of an epidemic of opioid overdoses.

More than 33,000 people died after overdosing on opioids in 2015, more than any year on record.