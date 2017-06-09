MTM On The Road: Traverse Area District Library Summer Reading Club

Studies say that students fall behind every year in school because they don’t keep reading during summer break. The problem is called the summer slump and it’s cumulative. In order to keep kids from falling behind Traverse Area District Library is offering a summer reading club. The fun and interactive club includes prizes, games, and parties! Today is the first day that anyone can register for the club and our On The Road team is talking to readers of every age group about why it’s so important.

If you’d like to register for Traverse Area District Library’s Summer Reading Club, click here.