Healthy Living: Artificial Pancreas

It could be life-changing technology for type one diabetics, a condition where the pancreas makes little insulin, or none at all.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us, doctors are calling the so-called "artificial pancreas" as a game changer for millions with the disease.

For pediatric diabetics, 75 percent of all seizures occur at night.

Researchers are hoping the artificial pancreas will decrease those numbers dramatically.

The system is not an option for most people with type two diabetes, the more common form of the disease.