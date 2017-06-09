Birth Control Pills Recalled Due To Packaging Mistake - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Birth Control Pills Recalled Due To Packaging Mistake

A form of birth control is being recalled.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. says its Mibelas 24 Fe products were packaged improperly.

That means the first four days of tablets labeled as active pills are actually placebos.

That could result in unintended pregnancies, and potential health issues for the mom and baby.

