Northwestern Michigan College to Receive $1 Million From Biederman Family

Northwestern Michigan College is getting $1 million from gifted donations.

The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation gifted the college $500,000.

It's the largest single grant in NMC's history.

The money will help the college's Great Lakes Water Studies Institute.

Another $250,000 will go towards scholarships for accounting, business, nursing and maritime students.

An additional $250,000 will help the college with whatever they need.

That is coming from Ross and Brenda Biederman.