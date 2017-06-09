Wexford County Woman Accused of Breaking Into Home to Steal Laptops

A Wexford County woman was charged with breaking into a home to steal things inside while the owner was home.

Deputies say the home invasion case happened in early April at a Haring Township home.

Court documents show Meagan Salisbury is charged with first-degree home invasion after deputies say she broke into the home and tried to steal two laptops.

She was also charged with being a habitual offender.

She could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.