Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May Seeks To Form New Government

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she plans to stay on as Britain's prime minister, with support from Northern Ireland’s Unionist party.

The move comes after May met with Queen Elizabeth II Friday morning to get permission to form a new government.

It's a plan she says will help guide Britain through talks to remove the country from the European Union.

May made the decision to form the new government after Thursday's early election, which she had requested in hopes of strengthening her hand in the exit talks.

However, her plan backfired, instead causing conservatives to lose the majority in parliament.

Exit talks are set to begin in just 10 days.