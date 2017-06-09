Accused NSA Leaker Makes First Court Appearance

The federal contractor accused of leaking classified government information to an online news outlet has made her first appearance in court.

Reality Winner, a former contractor for the National Security Agency, went before a judge Thursday.

Winner was arrested over the weekend for revealing classified information regarding a 2016 Russian military intelligence cyber-attack on a U.S. voting software supplier.

Prosecutors believe she gave a classified NSA memo to the online publication, 'The Intercept,’ which in turn released a report providing details about the cyber-attack.

Winner is now charged with willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

If convicted, she could face up to ten years in prison.