Gov. Snyder, Republican Lawmakers Consider Changes For Teacher Pension Process

Governor Rick Snyder and Republican lawmakers say they reached a tentative framework on making changes to Michigan's teacher pension process.

The framework calls for newly hired school employees to default into a better 401(k) plan, but leaves them the option of choosing a pension plan; which would likely cost them more of their paycheck than now.

Workers hired since 2010 get a blended pension and 401(k). 