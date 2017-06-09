Approved Portion Of State Budget Could Bring Additional Per-Stud - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Approved Portion Of State Budget Could Bring Additional Per-Student Funding

Michigan lawmakers approved a portion of the state budget which could mean more money for students in Michigan.

On Thursday, a legislative conference committee approved a plan that would mean an additional $60 to $120 in per-student state funding.

Lower-funded districts would also see more money.

The overall budget would increase school aid by one percent.

Increasing the school aid budget for at-risk students was one of Governor Snyder's requests.