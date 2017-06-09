Cadillac Prepares For 4th Annual Back To The Bricks Car Show

The Back to the Bricks car show is rolling into Cadillac Saturday.

More than 400 class cars are making their way into town for Cadillac’s fourth annual Back to the Bricks Car Show.

The weekend includes two full days of cars and fun for the entire family.

The fun run and the Shoreline Show and Shine are just some of the events Saturday.

And then on Sunday, Mitchell Street will close down for the big classic car show.

"We'll have several thousands of people coming in, and it's not just residents coming out,” says Joy Vandrie of the Cadillac Area Visitor Bureau These are people coming in from a couple hours’ away, overnight stayers. It's a huge boost to our economy in Cadillac.

"We're inviting everybody to come,” adds Back to the Bricks volunteer, Tom Duffy. “You don't have to have a car. Your car doesn't have to be finished. This is really relaxed fun for everybody.”

The Cadillac marching band will also play on Sunday.

For a full list of weekend events, click here.