MTM On The Road: Mackinac Island's Famous Lilac Festival

In 1949 Mackinac Island made a plan to have a one day spring parade to draw visitors to their beautiful island. More than 60 years later and the idea has certainly blossomed. Today, that one day parade is a 10 day festival we know as, The Lilac Festival. With horse drawn carriages, countless blossoming flowers, and food that will make your mouth water: The Lilac Festival attracts thousands of visitors every year. This morning our On The Road crew invites us to stop and smell the lilacs with them, they’re previewing the event live on Mackinac Island.
Michigan lawmakers approved a portion of the state budget which could mean more money for students in Michigan.
A new event is taking off this weekend in Elk Rapids. Elk Rapids is hosting their very first Experience Art Rapids event.
The Back to the Bricks car show is rolling into Cadillac Saturday.
Every 43 seconds someone has a heart attack in the U.S. We have some expert advice on mistakes to avoid during recovery.
“The last thing I want to hear is a 55 decibel plus or minus wind turbine.”
“I think it's a smart move for Airbnb it's definitely going to help the state.”
The twin pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac is in the process of getting tested as part of a federally mandated agreement.
Thursday Grand Traverse Pie Company gets recognized for more than just its delicious deserts.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
West Michigan police searched the home of a missing high school Spanish teacher and say her disappearance is now considered a possible homicide.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have passed a package of bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional in our state.
Federal investigators say they've stopped potential terrorism targets by arresting two men, including one from Michigan.
Concealed pistol licenses may not been needed in Michigan soon.
A 200-year-old ship rudder was lit on fire in Kalkaska.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
