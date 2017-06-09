MTM On The Road: Mackinac Island's Famous Lilac Festival

In 1949 Mackinac Island made a plan to have a one day spring parade to draw visitors to their beautiful island. More than 60 years later and the idea has certainly blossomed. Today, that one day parade is a 10 day festival we know as, The Lilac Festival. With horse drawn carriages, countless blossoming flowers, and food that will make your mouth water: The Lilac Festival attracts thousands of visitors every year. This morning our On The Road crew invites us to stop and smell the lilacs with them, they’re previewing the event live on Mackinac Island.