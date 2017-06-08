Grand Traverse Pie Founders Honored With 2017 Lyle DeYoung Award

The twin pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac is in the process of getting tested as part of a federally mandated agreement.
Thursday Grand Traverse Pie Company gets recognized for more than just its delicious deserts.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
There is finally a resolution for a community after years of legal back and forth with a Chippewa County Wal-Mart over property taxes.
Comey's testimony was watched and analyzed across the nation. Those on both sides in Northern Michigan say it could change the face of politics.
It's shaping up to be a warm Saturday and Sunday so it’s the perfect time to enjoy a free fishing weekend.
A new bill is being discussed to encourage out-of-state hunters to come to Michigan.
Concealed pistol licenses may not been needed in Michigan soon.
Lilacs, lakes and local artists. Your schedules are probably filling up fast! Courtney Sheffer, from the West Michigan Tourist Association, has a look at What's Happening in Northern Michigan.
The summer season is full of fresh, delicious food as we get outside and enjoy the beautiful Northern Michigan weather.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
A 200-year-old ship rudder was lit on fire in Kalkaska.
A year-long dispute between Sault Ste. Marie and Walmart has been resolved, potentially saving the city nearly $270,000.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have passed a package of bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional in our state.
A man is learning his punishment after admitting to stealing from an Otsego County assisted living home.
