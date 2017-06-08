Grand Traverse Pie Founders Honored With 2017 Lyle DeYoung Award

Thursday Grand Traverse Pie Company gets recognized for more than just its delicious deserts.

The Downtown Traverse City Association is honoring the company founders with the Lyle DeYoung Award.

The recognition not only remembers the downtown Traverse City leader who passed in 1992, but honors businesses that make a significant contribution to the vitality of the downtown area.

Grand Traverse Pie gives back to more than just downtown Traverse City but the community in a variety of ways, even dedicating some profits to local organizations.

Co-founder Mike Busley says receiving the award is an honor, “We're really not awards type of people we just want to do what we do every day with a great team of folks and feel good internally meeting our objectives doing good for pie doing good for community so that's kind of what drives us.”

Thursday night the Downtown Traverse City Association will recognize the Busleys during the association’s annual dinner meeting and celebration.