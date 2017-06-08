Lake City Celebrates Free Fishing Weekend

It's shaping up to be a warm Saturday and Sunday so it’s the perfect time to enjoy a free fishing weekend.

Everyone can pack up their tackle boxes and spend two free days of fishing starting Saturday. Licenses are not needed to get out on the water and reel in a prized fish.

Miller's Corner in Lake City says the amount of fishers will most likely double this weekend - with a lot of young anglers participating.

“I think it gets a lot of the younger people that don't get to try it a lot and it gives them a chance and hopefully gets them hooked,” said Miller’s Corner owner, Casey Miller.

If you get hooked on fishing this weekend and want to keep on casting. it costs $26 for Michigan residents.