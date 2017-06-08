Enbridge Testing the Integrity of Straits Pipeline for the First Time Since Construction

The twin pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac is in the process of getting tested as part of a federally mandated agreement.

The company that owns Line 5, Enbridge, is about to do their first hydro-test on the Straits pipeline since they were built more than 60 years ago.

The Department of Justice mandated the tests as part of an agreement following the spill in Marshall, Michigan.

The test empties one side of the line of oil and then pumps in water. Enbridge says the test will show if the line can handle the same amount of pressure from when it was first installed.

“We're validating the integrity of the pipeline, we're validating that all the other inspection methods that we have currently in practice at the Straits of Mackinac, we're validating those,” explained Project Manager Matthew

Enbridge will continue testing the east line Friday. Then move to the west line a week later.