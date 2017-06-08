West Michigan Teacher's Disappearance Now Considered Possible Homicide

West Michigan police searched the home of a missing high school Spanish teacher and say her disappearance is now considered a possible homicide.

It's a story Northern Michigan’s News Leader first brought you over the weekend.

Theresa Lockhart has not been seen since May 18.

Lockhart's car was found parked a few miles from her house in Portage, in Kalamazoo County.

She was reported missing two days later by Schoolcraft Community Schools workers.

Police officials went to the home Wednesday to serve a search warrant and returned Thursday to the home where she lived at with her husband, Chris.

Investigators also are seeking tips from the public.