Federal Investigators Stop Potential Terrorism Targets by Arresting Two Men

Federal investigators say they've stopped potential terrorism targets by arresting two men, including one from Michigan.

Samer el Debek, of Dearborn, was arrested a week ago.

Another man was arrested in the Bronx.

Investigators say the men tried to provide support to Hezbollah's Islamic jihad organization after receiving military training.

They say el Debek looked for potential targets in Panama, including U.S. and Israeli embassies.