Michigan Man Accused of Threatening Restaurant Over Onions, Exposing Himself

A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.

Pittsburgh police say Yuba Sharma, from Rochester, ate at an Indian restaurant Monday night, and then returned Tuesday to rant and complain about the onions.

The owner says Sharma threatened to shoot him

Then, Sharma reportedly pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

Police say he had to be lifted and carried to a police cruiser.