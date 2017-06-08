Flint Airport Reopens After Being Evacuated Due to Unattended Ba - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Flint Airport Reopens After Being Evacuated Due to Unattended Bag

Flint's Bishop International Airport is now open after it was evacuated because of a suspicious bag.

The bag has been cleared and a sweep of the airport was completed early Thursday afternoon. 

Airport officials described it as an "unattended bag" but didn't give any details as to what was inside.

The incident led to some flight delays.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad and police dogs all worked together in the investigation that included local, state and federal agents.