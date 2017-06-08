Hyundai Recalls Vehicles Because of Problems With Hood Latches, Warning Lights

Hyundai drivers: your Santa Fe might be on the recall list.

The first recall, and largest one, covers Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs made from 2013 to 2017.

The problem: a cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and fail to latch, which could allow the hood fly up.

The second covers Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016.

The light that shows the parking brake is on may not light due to corrosion in a switch.

That could let the cars be driven with the brake on.

