What's Happening in Northern Michigan: Lilac Festival, Great Lakes Discovery Sail, Hatter Days

Lilacs, lakes and local artists.

Your schedules are probably filling up fast!

Courtney Sheffer, from the West Michigan Tourist Association, has a look at What's Happening in Northern Michigan.

The Mackinac Island Lilac Festival is a 10-day celebration kicking off June 9 and running through the 18th.

It's the first and largest summer event on the island, attracting thousands of visitors.

Festivities include the coronation of the Lilac Festival queen, the Lilac Festival 10K, horse drawn carriage tours, concerts, wine tastings, a Taste of Mackinac Culinary event, Mackinac Island Dog and Pony Show, the Lilac Festival Grand Parade and so much more.

Lodging specials for the festival are available at the Grand Hotel, Mission Point Resort and The Inn at Stonecliffe.

Get up-close with the Great Lakes with a Great Lakes Discovery Sail with the Inland Seas Education Association in Suttons Bay on June 10. This hands-on experience for the entire family takes place aboard their 77-foot schooner and begins as soon as you leave the dock.

You'll help trawl for fish, collect plankton and sample the lake bottom to take a look at all parts of the lake. Plus, participants work together to raise the anchor and hoist the sails, and everyone gets to try their hand at the wheel of the ship while under sail.

If you're looking for a road trip this weekend, head down to Holland for live music, beer and art.

New Holland Brewing Company is celebrating 20 years of beer this Saturday with their Hatter Days Street Party.

They'll be celebrating the old, the new, great bands and brews at this free event.

While you're in town, stop by the Holland Museum for an exhibit on local involvement in WWII, or the Holland Area Arts Council to take in works by local artists.

Stop by Boatwerks Restaurant before you leave town for great dining right on the shores of Lake Macatawa.