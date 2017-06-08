What's Happening in Northern Michigan: Lilac Festival, Great Lakes Discovery Sail, Hatter Days

Lilacs, lakes and local artists. Your schedules are probably filling up fast! Courtney Sheffer, from the West Michigan Tourist Association, has a look at What's Happening in Northern Michigan.
The summer season is full of fresh, delicious food as we get outside and enjoy the beautiful Northern Michigan weather.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.
West Michigan police searched the home of a missing high school Spanish teacher and say her disappearance is now considered a possible homicide.
Federal investigators say they've stopped potential terrorism targets by arresting two men, including one from Michigan.
Flint's Bishop International Airport is now open after it was evacuated because of a suspicious bag.
Hyundai drivers: your Santa Fe might be on the recall list.
Former FBI Director James Comey delivered testimony on conversations with President Donald Trump prior to being fired, saying Trump was trying to establish a “patronage” relationship.
A 200-year-old ship rudder was lit on fire in Kalkaska.
Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have passed a package of bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional in our state.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
A year-long dispute between Sault Ste. Marie and Walmart has been resolved, potentially saving the city nearly $270,000.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
A man is learning his punishment after admitting to stealing from an Otsego County assisted living home.
