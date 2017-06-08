Michigan House Approves Bills To Make Concealed Pistol Licenses Optional

Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have passed a package of bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional in our state.

There are four bills in this package.

It would remove the restrictions requiring people to have a license to carry a concealed pistol.

The package would also let people voluntarily seek education or training, since a permit would not be required.

Opponents say not requiring concealed pistol licenses and the training required to get them could pose dangers to police and the public.

The bills are now headed to the Senate.