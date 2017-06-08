Enbridge to Begin Federally Mandated Hydro Testing on Line 5

We’re taking you on a tour with Enbridge Thursday as they begin federally mandated hydro testing over the next few weeks.

The hydro tests are happening between Line 5 in St. Ignace and Mackinaw City.

The tests were mandated as part of the consent decree agreement with the Department of Justice following a spill in Marshall, Michigan.

They'll empty the oil from the line that splits into two pipes going under the Straits.

Then they'll push water through to test to see if the line can handle the same amount of pressure from when it was first installed.

They'll actually perform the test on the west line Saturday and the east line next Friday.