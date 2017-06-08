Kalkaska Police Looking for Person Who Set Fire to 200-Year-Old Ship Rudder

A 200-year-old ship rudder was lit on fire in Kalkaska.

Now police are trying to find the person that did it.

The rudder from a Lake Michigan shipwreck was set on fire sometime Monday afternoon.

Kalkaska Public Safety says the rudder is worth thousands of dollars.

Now, an up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading up to the arrest or conviction of the people responsible.

The rudder was being stored at an industrial park off of West Park Drive.

If you have any information call Kalkaska Department of Public Safety or Kalkaska Fire Department.