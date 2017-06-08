Antrim Co. Deputies Arrest Gunman After Short Standoff

A man from Antrim County is in police custody Thursday morning after threatening to kill his girlfriend with gun, then threatening to use it on himself.

Antrim County deputies say it happened Wednesday night just after 8:00.

A neighbor said they heard a man and woman arguing and then a gunshot.

The woman was able to run out of the house to the neighbor’s unharmed.

The sheriff says only two houses were evacuated during the incident.

According to the sheriff, police were able to talk the man down and he surrendered after a short standoff.

The man is now being charged with domestic violence and use of a firearm while intoxicated.

For now, names are being withheld until a formal arraignment.

