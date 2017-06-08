Antrim Co. Deputies Arrest Gunman After Short Standoff

A man from Antrim County is in police custody Thursday morning after threatening to kill his girlfriend with gun, then threatening to use it on himself.
A bill in the Michigan Senate could change the laws regarding killing and spearing frogs in the state.
We have an important swim ban to tell you about in Cadillac.
A new law signed Wednesday will strip some public employees convicted of a crime of a portion of their pensions or 401(k).
A year-long dispute between Sault Ste. Marie and Walmart has been resolved, potentially saving the city nearly $270,000.
Mackinac Island is loved by many for its historic businesses, but this year new shops and goods are making their way to the downtown collection.
A Northern Michigan community is getting together to clean a local river.
Former FBI Director James Comey will appear before the Senate intelligence committee in one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years.
A man is learning his punishment after admitting to stealing from an Otsego County assisted living home.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
A man is learning his punishment after admitting to stealing from an Otsego County assisted living home.
A year-long dispute between Sault Ste. Marie and Walmart has been resolved, potentially saving the city nearly $270,000.
Traverse City Police is investigating the alleged assault of a flight attendant while she was up in the air.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted six to one on Wednesday to sell the 160 acres to a non-profit group.
