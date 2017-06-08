Legislation To Change Frog Hunting Restrictions Up For Vote In MI Senate

A bill in the Michigan Senate could change the laws regarding killing and spearing frogs in the state.

The legislation would allow hunters to kill frogs year round and lift the ban against spearing frogs by using an artificial light.

Michigan currently prohibits killing frogs between mid-November and late spring.

The state also blocks frog-spearing or “giggling.”

Those who support the bill say it would promote outdoor recreation and say prohibiting frog-spearing with a flashlight doesn’t make sense because hunters can use artificial light to hook or net frogs.

Those opposed to the bill say frog spearing is inhumane and frogs need protection to breed.

The Senate is expected to pass the bill Thursday, sending it to the House for consideration.